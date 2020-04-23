The official Twitter of WWE 2K Games announced they will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise on Monday, April 27 at 7 a.m. PT.

WWE 2K Games also teased that they have some exciting news to share on that day too.

The full tweet was, "We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT."

As reported by Marc, WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick confirmed during today's Q1 2020 investors call that the WWE 2K21 video game was canceled.

Below you can see the announcement:

Stay tuned for updates about the WWE 2K franchise.