Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring and out first comes Aleister Black, wearing new horned entrance attire. Bobby Lashley is out next with Lana.

Black and Lashley lock up to start the match. They break and go to lock up again. Lashley shoves Black away. They go to lock up again. They tangle and Lashley slams Black on the mat. Lashley goes for a bear hug but Black fights him off. They end up on the floor. Black misses a moonsault to the floor. Lashley with an overhead belly-to-belly on the floor. Lana claps for her husband.

Lashley beats Black around the ringside area and into the barrier. Lashley brings it back into the ring and keeps Black grounded. Black fights up but Lashley rams him into the corner. Lashley with a thrust. Lashley takes it to the opposite corner and continues beating on Black. Lashley charges into the corner and then hits a swinging neckbreaker.

Black fights out of a suplex but Lashley lifts him for it again. Black gets to the apron and rocks Lashley. Black goes to the top but rolls through on a knee. Lashley catches Black with a powerslam for a 2 count. Lashley uses the middle rope as the referee warns him. Lana looks for a cheap shot but doesn't get it. Lashley with a suplex for a 2 count. Lana yells at the referee from the floor. Lana yells at Lashley to finish Black. He goes for the Spear but Black cuts him off with a big knee for a 2 count.

Black unloads with strikes now. Lashley keeps fighting. Black sweeps Lashley and nails a running knee to send Lashley out. Black goes to the top and hits the big moonsault to the floor. Black brings Lashley back into the ring but Lashley nails a running crossbody and a clothesline for a 2 count. Lashley scoops Black on his shoulders but Lana gets on the apron and screams at Lashley to hit the Spear instead. Lashley puts Black down and goes for the Spear but Black meets him with Black Mass for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

