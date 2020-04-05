RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Austin Theory and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits

Back from a break and out comes NXT Superstar Austin Theory and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega. Theory is replacing the injured WWE United States Champion Andrade. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are out next, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They stop to dance on top of the announce table before hitting the ring.

Dawkins and Theory start off. Dawkins overpowers to take control early on. Ford is hyped up on the apron. Ford tags in for the double team, nailing a big dropkick. Angel runs in but gets double teamed. The Profits unload on both opponents, sending them out to the floor. Dawkins goes back to work on Theory in the ring now. Theory sends Dawkins out. Garza with a cheap superkick as Theory had the referee distracted. Garza and Theory mock their opponents now as Vega cheers them on.



Theory works over Dawkins now. Garza tags in for some double teaming and knees in the corner. Garza snatches his pants off, tosses them at Dawkins and rocks him for a 2 count. Theory comes back in and drops Dawkins for a close 2 count. More back and forth between both teams for the next few minutes, in and out of the ring. Garza with a close 2 count to Ford after a moonsault from the second rope.

Vega is furious about the count. Ford blocks the Wing Clipper and drops Garza. Dawkins tags in but they double team him. Theory slams Dawkins but Ford flies from up top and takes Theory down with a big Frogsplash. Dawkins takes advantage and covers for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Street Profits

This is from our live coverage of WrestleMania 36 Night Two. Click here to join our full WrestleMania coverage and Viewing Party.