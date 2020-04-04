WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn

Back from a break and out comes Daniel Bryan with Drew Gulak. We see Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski getting hype up on the perch. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is out next with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Sami does a lot of stalling for the first few minutes. Bryan tries to get his hands on him but Sami keeps rolling out as Cesaro and Nakamura run interference. Gulak ends up taking out Cesaro and Nakamura at ringside. Sami tries to run up on Gulak but puts the brakes on when Gulak turns around. Bryan tells Gulak to allow Sami to walk out for a count out. Sami says that was a smart decision. Sami goes to walk up the ramp but Bryan takes him down.

Bryan brings Sami to the ring and Sami keeps begging him to take it easy. Bryan mounts Sami and beats on him. Bryan works Sami outside and brings him back in for a missile dropkick from the top. Bryan kips up and stops Sami from escaping the ring again. Bryan with big slaps and trash talking in the corner now. Sami tries to fight back but Bryan keeps kicking. Bryan with a running dropkick.

Sami finally drops Bryan in the middle of the ring. Sami is still yelling and laughing throughout the match. Sami rocks Bryan a few times in the middle of the ring. Bryan comes back with a dropkick. Bryan with some trash talking of his own and the Yes Kicks while Sami is on his knees. Nakamura and Cesaro beat down Gulak at ringside but Bryan takes them out. Bryan comes back in and comes off the top but Sami nails a version of the Helluva Kick to get the pin to retain out of nowhere.

Winner: Sami Zayn

This is from our live coverage of WrestleMania 36 Night One. Click here to join our full WrestleMania coverage and Viewing Party.