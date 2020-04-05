WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out comes the challenger first, Drew McIntyre. Out next comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

The bell rings and Lesnar nails a kick to start. Lesnar rams Drew back into the corner and unloads. Drew nails a big Claymore out of nowhere for a close 2 count. Drew backs up and waits for Lesnar to recover. Lesnar dodges the Claymore and hits a big German suplex. Lesnar goes for another German but Drew fights him. Lesnar hits the German.

Lesnar with another big German suplex. Lesnar goes on and Drew manages to kick out at 1 somehow. Lesnar is frustrated now. Lesnar scoops Drew and drops him with the F5 in the middle of the ring but Drew still kicks out at 2. Lesnar can't believe it.

Lesnar delivers another big F5 but Drew kicks out. Heyman screams that Drew can't keep kicking out. Lesnar is heated. Lesnar goes for another F5 but Drew nails a second Claymore. Drew with a third Claymore as he yells at Lesnar some more. Drew with a fourth Claymore for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Champion: Drew McIntyre

