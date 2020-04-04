Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and out comes King Baron Corbin. Corbin says he's here but Elias is nowhere to be found. He shows us why - a replay of when he knocked Elias from the perch two weeks ago on SmackDown. Corbin says that felt good and so will his second win at WrestleMania. He demands the referee count the forfeit and raise his arm in victory. Before the count can begin, we hear the familiar sound of Elias' guitar. Elias comes walking down the ramp with his guitar and Corbin isn't happy.

Corbin charges the ramp and Elias ducks the clothesline. Elias shatters the guitar over Elias on the ramp. Elias works Corbin over and sends him into the ring post. Elias enters the ring with Corbin. She backs Elias off and checks on Corbin. Corbin gets up and the bell rings. Elias runs in the corner with a big right hand. Elias keeps control and drops Corbin for a quick pin attempt.

Elias keeps Corbin down and nails a swinging neckbreaker for a 2 count. Corbin finally gets an opening after catching Corbin and dropping him over the rope, sending him out to the floor. The referee counts but Elias makes it back in. Corbin keeps control for another pin attempt. More back and forth now. Corbin runs out and right back in, leveling Elias with a big right hand for another 2 count. Corbin grounds Elias and hits him with elbows, focusing on the shoulder.

Corbin yells at the announcers to tell everyone how good he is. He turns back around to strikes from Elias. Corbin counters and launches Elias shoulder-first into the post. Corbin is all smiles now. Corbin with a 2 count. Corbin yells at the referee and gets in her face. Corbin yells at the announcers some more and goes back to beating on Elias. Elias finally gets some offense in. Corbin gets nailed with a mule kick out of the corner.

Elias unloads on Corbin in the corner, beating him down as the referee warns him. Elias snaps and keeps stomping away on Corbin in the corner. Elias has lost his shirt now. He kicks Corbin in the face again and drops him for another close 2 count. Elias goes to the top but has to roll through as Corbin moves. Corbin comes right back with Deep Six in the middle of the ring. Elias kicks out at 2. Corbin with more offense until Elias drops him with a jumping knee to the face. Corbin kicks out just in time. More back and forth. The referee catches Corbin using his feet on the ropes for a pin. Corbin argues with the referee. Elias takes advantage and rolls Corbin up for the pin to win.

Winner: Elias

