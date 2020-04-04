Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Tom and Byron are back on commentary for this match. Seth Rollins is out first and he's by himself. Kevin Owens makes his way out next.

The bell rings and Rollins plays mind games early but they go at it. They go to the floor and Owens unloads, sending Rollins into the barrier. Rollins gets free and runs back in. Owens follows and dodges a Stomp. Owens fights Rollins into the corner and beats him down as the referee warns him. Owens talks trash and taunts Rollins now. Rollins kicks Owens but Owens drops him and hits a senton. Owens talks trash and delivers another senton.

Owens with more trash talking. Owens readies for a corner cannonball but Rollins rolls to the floor. Owens follows and rocks Rollins again. Owens launches Rollins into the barrier as the referee counts. Owens with another shot into the barrier. Owens resets the count and taunts Rollins some more on the outside. Owens brings it back in the ring and stops Rollins from rolling out. Owens has Rollins on the apron now. Owens goes for a powerbomb on the apron but Rollins back-drops him on the apron.

Rollins with a big Falcon Arrow on the apron. Rollins taunts Owens now while he's down on the outside. Rollins with a suicide dive to the floor and more trash talking as the referee counts Owens out. Rollins with another big suicide dive. Rollins talks more trash and goes for another dive but this time Owens rocks him at the ropes. Rollins comes right back with a Slingblade as Owens re-enters. Rollins mounts Owens with strikes now. Rollins kicks Owens in the back a few times. Rollins taunts Owens as he kicks him back to the mat. Owens dodges a Stomp attempt, and another. Owens comes back with a big DDT.

Owens keeps control with a superkick into the corner. Owens with a corner cannonball. Owens goes back to the top with a big senton for another close 2 count. Owens stops Rollins from escaping to the floor. Rollins dodges a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Rollins blocks a roll-up. They tangle and Owens' Stunner is blocked. Rollins with an enziguri. Owens comes right back with a clothesline and they're both down again. Owens brings Rollins to the top for a superplex now. Rollins fights back but Owens headbutts him. Owens goes for the superplex but Rollins hangs on again. Rollins rakes at Owens' eyes. Rollins goes for the Sunset Bomb but turns it into a big Buckle Bomb across the ring. Rollins follows up with a superkick and another while Owens is on his knees.

Rollins charges again but Owens catches him with a Pop-Up Powerbomb for a close 2 count. Rollins goes to the floor to escape but Owens stops him. Rollins grabs the timekeeper's bell out of nowhere and drops Owens with it. The referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Kevin Owens

- After the bell, Rollins laughs some and hits the bell. Owens' music hits and Rollins limps away, looking down at Owens and laughing. Rollins is all smiles and trash talking as he makes his exit. Owens stumbles to his feet and takes the mic. Owens rolls into the ring and yells at Rollins to stop. Owens says Rollins doesn't get to end it this way. Owens calls Rollins a little b---h and calls him back to the ring to finish it once and for all as No DQ, No Rules. Rollins asks Owens when he's going to learn.

No DQ Match: Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins returns to the ring and the bell rings. Rollins with a big running knee to the face. Rollins tosses Kevin Owens to the floor.

Rollins follows and unloads on Owens against the barrier. Rollins launches Owens into the barrier again. Rollins shows off and continues running his mouth. Rollins takes apart the steel ring steps now. Rollins grabs the top half and charges with it, nailing Owens in the head to knock him back down. Rollins grabs a steel chair and continues taunting Owens. Rollins with steel chair shots to Owens while he's down near the announce table. Owens is still calling Rollins a b---h. Rollins delivers more chair shots. Rollins argues with the referee, who tells him to finish it in the ring. Rollins says he can do whatever he wants.

Rollins tears apart the announce table now. Owens grabs the bell and drops Rollins with it. Another bell shot knocks Rollins on top of the announce table. Owens climbs up on top of the WrestleMania sign, which is up high. He delivers a huge senton that puts Rollins through the announce table. It looks like Owens barely connected. Owens struggles to bring Rollins back in the ring. Owens grabs Rollins in the middle of the ring and drops him with a Stunner. Owens covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

