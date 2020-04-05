Natalya vs. Liv Morgan

Tom Phillips welcomes us to Night Two of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center. He's joined by Byron Saxton as Natalya makes her way out. Liv Morgan is out next as Mike Rome does the introductions.

They meet in the middle of the ring for a handshake but Natalya yanks Liv to the mat in a headlock. Liv tries for a pin attempt. They break and Natalya taunts Liv some. They lock up and trade holds again. Natalya with a 2 count. They break again and have some more words, and again. Natalya takes Liv back down. More back and forth. Natalya with a surfboard submission. Liv screams out as the referee checks on her.

Morgan comes back with a 2 count and a shot to the face. Morgan counters Natalya again and drops her over her knees for a 2 count. Morgan dropkicks Natalya in the back against the ropes. Liv charges and they tangle. Natalya counters and slams Liv face-first for another close 2 count. Natalya argues with the referee about the count.

Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter but Liv rolls her into a 2 count. Liv with an enziguri. Natalya catches Liv off the ropes but Liv counters and they trade roll-ups on the mat. Liv gets the roll-up that counts for the win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

