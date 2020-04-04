WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane

We go to the ring and out first comes Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Michael Cole welcomes us and he's joined by 2020 WWE Hall of Famer JBL. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane are out next.

Asuka and Bliss look to start off but we get some stalling. Sane comes in and goes at it with Bliss. Sane plays some games as well and Bliss slaps her back. Bliss mocks Sane and takes control of her. Asuka yells at Bliss. Bliss taunts Asuka now. Bliss drops on Sane and tags in Cross. Cross for a basement dropkick for a 2 count.

Sane turns it around and in comes Asuka. Asuka works Cross over and taunts her. Cross fights back and tags in Bliss. Cross sends Asuka to the floor. Cross sweeps Sane on the apron and works her over. Bliss comes in and baseball slides into Sane, sending her to the floor. Bliss leaps off the apron and takes Asuka down on the floor. Cross ends up hitting a crossbody off the apron to Sane. Cross returns to the ring to celebrate with Bliss and hug her.

Bliss brings Asuka back in for a 2 count. Sane and Cross go at it again. Cross counters and sends Sane to the floor. Sane pulls Cross out and rocks her. Asuka looks to double team but Bliss kicks her back into the barrier from the ring. Asuka sends Bliss into the ring post. Sane keeps control of Cross on the floor as the referee counts. Asuka levels Cross with a big kick on the outside. The Kabuki Warriors celebrate and stand tall. Asuka brings Cross back in and works her over. Sane comes back in and keeps Cross down, pounding on her and showing off.

Bliss tags in and unloads on Sane. Bliss charges and misses in the corner. Sane goes to the corner. Asuka interferes from the apron. Sane and Asuka turn Bliss upside down in the corner. Sane with a double stomp from the top for a close 2 count. Sane with more offense on Bliss for another 2 count. Asuka tags back in and grounds Bliss by her arm. Cross tries to rally for Bliss as Asuka slams Bliss back by her hair. The referee warns her.

Asuka ends up hitting a big Hip Attack in the corner. A bulldog is missed but Asuka drops Bliss again for another 2 count. Asuka takes Bliss back to the corner but Bliss blocks a Hip Attack. Bliss ducks Asuka and rocks her. Asuka drops Bliss with a kick but they both go down. Cross and Sane tag in. Cross runs wild and hits a bulldog. Cross goes to the top with a crossbody for a 2 count.

Sane charges in the corner but Cross sends her to the apron. They tangle some and Asuka comes back over as the legal one and decks Cross. Cross and Asuka trade shots. Cross drops Asuka but Sane breaks the pin up with her big elbow drop from the top. Asuka and Cross trade holds and attempts on the mat now. Cross gets stuck in the Asuka Lock. Bliss breaks it up with Twisted Bliss from the top. Sane runs in with a big Spear on Sane. More back and forth. Cross climbs up and brawls with Sane on the top. Asuka joins in and helps Sane. Asuka goes for a sunset flip powerbomb but Sane joins in and leaps, knocking Cross off her shoulders with a modified Doomsday Device. Asuka covers but Cross still kicks out at 2.

Bliss gets sent off the apron again. Asuka misses a shoulder on Cross in the corner. Cross with a spinning neckbreaker on Sane. Bliss tags in and goes to the top for Twisted Bliss to Sane for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

