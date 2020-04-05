Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go back to Michael Cole and 2020 WWE Hall of Famer JBL on commentary. Cole shows us a video package that led to the next match. Dolph Ziggler is out first with Sonya Deville. Otis is out next by himself. He rushes the ring and Ziggler goes out to the floor with Deville.

Otis overpowers Ziggler to start. Otis unloads until Ziggler superkicks Otis, knocking him out to the floor. Ziggler goes out at the 5 count and sends Otis into the ring post. Ziggler brings Otis back in the ring for a 2 count. Ziggler keeps control and slams Otis by a chinlock. Ziggler superkicks Otis but can't put him away. Ziggler with more offense and a neckbreaker. Ziggler with more offense before grounding Otis in the middle of the ring with a scissors.

Deville cheers Ziggler on from the floor. Otis fights up and out of a hold. Ziggler kicks Otis. Otis catches him and launches him into the second turnbuckle. Otis with more offense. Otis dances around and rocks Ziggler with more strikes. Otis dances on the ropes but turns around to a right hand. Otis levels Ziggler with a pair of clotheslines. Otis scoops Ziggler and slams him in the middle of the ring. Otis stands on Ziggler's back to keep him from crawling out. Otis whips Ziggler hard into the corner and he goes down. Otis with another big whip into the corner, and a third as Otis continues to dominate.

They go to the floor and Otis launches Ziggler into the barrier. Otis sends Ziggler into the ring post now. Otis brings it back in and hits his version of the Compactor. More back and forth. Deville ends up getting involved. The finish sees Roe come out and slap Deville. Deville gets in the ring and Rose hits a low blow to Ziggler. Otis hits the Caterpillar for the pin to win.

Winner: Otis

