Former WWE NXT Superstar Jordan Myles (also known as ACH) was released by the company in November 2019 after "quitting" the week before. The departure was controversial as Myles had made accusations of racism against WWE. This came after WWE released Myles' first t-shirt, which he said resembled a "blackface" character. You can read previous reports on Myles' release here and here.

ACH recently appeared on the "Submission Squad Presents: Dollar Menu Midcarders" podcast and while he was remorseful about how he handled everything, he admitted he was just really angry over the t-shirt.

"I was having the time of my life there, dude, I really was," ACH said of NXT (H/T to Cultaholic). "I enjoyed my time there, I really did, but then when they released that shirt, it's when I got angry and then I made a lot of comments that I'm not gonna take back because that's just how I feel.

"Now, could I have said them a lot better? Absolutely. Absolutely. I said a lot of things out of anger… If I could have said those things a little bit more intelligently and calmly and came from a real place and not an angry place, I think it would have been okay but the fact that I was just so angry and mad and disrespected, and I just felt like a joke… I don't hold too many grudges but that s--t really pissed me off, man, it made me mad, man."

ACH later said the post-release "attacks" from people broke him. He said he wishes he would have just turned his phone off and let everything pass. The NXT Breakout Tournament winner admitted he "had a meltdown in front of the entire world" and wishes things ended differently. ACH also said he had people telling him that mental health issues were to blame for what happened.

"Being attacked by people you don't know, coming from all angles, all cities, states, countries, telling you you're wrong, it's like f--k dude. It broke me," ACH said. "It really rocked me to my core, and I wish I could have did things differently. I wish I would have just turned my phone off and let things die down...

"I honestly wish I could have did things differently and then like I had people trying to tell me to use like mental issues, not as an excuse, but you know, say that's the thing. 'You have anxiety,' or your depression. 'You're depressed, it's why you're outlashing.' You know, to help smooth things over, and I'm like man, I'm not one of those people, I don't come up with excuses for myself. I was angry… I had a meltdown in front of the entire world, that's really what happened. I had a meltdown. I broke down in front of the entire world."