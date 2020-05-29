Last Saturday's AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view is on track to be the most purchased pay-per-view in the company's history, reports Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to The Observer, the streaming numbers for the show were up more than 10% from the last AEW pay-per-view, Revolution in February, and could end up closer to 15% higher.

The final number of cable buys aren't in, but if the increase is similar, that would put this year's Double Or Nothing at 115,000 to 120,000 buys. It would top the 100,000 - 110,000 buys garnered by last year's Double Or Nothing, which garnered the most pay-per-view buys in the company's history up until this point. If the cable buys don't see a similar increase, the final number could fall a little short of last year's Double Or Nothing.

Meltzer noted that replay buys for Double Or Nothing are apparently slightly ahead of the pace of February's Revolution event. Below are the estimated AEW pay-per-view buys so far:

AEW Double Or Nothing (2020): 115,000 - 120,000 (early estimate)

AEW Revolution (2020): 100,000 - 105,000

AEW Full Gear (2019): 100,000

AEW All Out: 101,000

AEW Double Or Nothing (2019): 100,000 - 110,000

As previously reported, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this week and thanked fans for making Double Or Nothing a "huge success" for the second year in a row.

Thank you all who watched Double or Nothing & made it a huge success 2 years in a row! We've officially been in business for 1 year now & we owe it all to great fans supporting us + Kevin Reilly & our partners at WarnerMedia! Good luck on the big #HBOMax launch today, my friends! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 27, 2020

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

