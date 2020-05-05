WWE's The Bump announced several guests for tomorrow's show.

The guests for tomorrow's show include AJ Styles, The Miz & Maryse, Dana Brooke, and Tamina.

As noted, AJ Styles made his WWE RAW return yesterday.

Styles ended up winning the Last Chance Gauntlet Match and became one of the competitors for the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

At this Sunday's Money In The Bank PPV, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will defend her title against Tamina. The Miz will be in a Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Dana Brooke is also one of the competitors in the Women's Money In The Bank Match.

The Bump airs every Wednesday on WWE Network at 10 a.m. ET. The show also airs on on WWE's official YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

