On the first night of WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles and The Undertaker awed the WWE Universe with their unique Boneyard Match. Styles believes that match brought out a different side to him and The Undertaker that fans had never seen before.

"I definitely think it was a different side of AJ Styles, and not only Styles but The Undertaker, obviously," Styles stated on WWE's The Bump. "Not only is the Money In The Bank match unique, but so was the Boneyard Match. It was different.

"I gotta be honest with you guys, I can't take credit for you know, the situation that we're in. We were put in a position to be put in an unbelievable encounter, The Undertaker and I. The situations are what they are. Again, you take advantage of them."

When asked if he would like to face The Undertaker again in the future, Styles was completely gung-ho with the idea.

"If there's ever a chance for me to get my hands on The Undertaker again, I would gladly take him out, no problem," Styles answered. "Obviously, it is a problem, but I'm looking forward to it."

You can view AJ Styles' full interview here