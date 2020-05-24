MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone has signed a new, multi-year deal with Major League Wrestling.

"I don't want to just make money and retire," Hammerstone said. "I want to create a legacy. MLW has given me that platform. Not only that, I still have a lot to do in this company. I still have a lot of goals. If you haven't noticed someone has that World Heavyweight Championship and it ain't me and that just don't sit right.

"I have a platform here at MLW to explore everything I can to do and test myself against the best out there and that's what it's important to me. I want to thank everyone out there and hope you follow me on this journey."

Hammerstone originally signed with the company in late 2018, MLW CEO Court Bauer commented on keeping the champion in MLW.

"This deal was one we needed to get done for the league and its future," Bauer said. "We identified Alex as someone worthy of being tagged a franchise player. Alex is an exceptionally rare type of athlete and person. We are delighted he is calling MLW home for the foreseeable future."

As noted, MLW also re-signed Richard Holliday to a new deal earlier this week. You can check out Hammerstone's full comments about re-signing in the video above.