Asuka reportedly did not know she would become the new RAW Women's Champion when the Money In the Bank Ladder Match main event was taped at WWE HQ back on Wednesday, April 15.

Asuka was not aware of the title change and Becky Lynch's pregnancy until yesterday when she arrived to the WWE Performance Center for the RAW taping, according to PWInsider. It was noted that some of Asuka's reaction on RAW was legitimately shock and excitement.

Regarding Lynch's pregnancy announcement, WWE kept it "super quiet" and Lynch was acting very quiet while backstage before RAW. It was noted that Lynch wasn't very talkative backstage and wasn't beaming about the big news until after the RAW segment with Asuka was taped. There were a lot of people within WWE who did not know Lynch and Seth Rollins are expecting until the segment was taped yesterday.

Lynch is due to give birth in December, as she told People on Monday, and there's no current timeframe for her return to WWE action. WWE obviously wants The Man back, if she wants to come back.

Source: PWInsider Elite

Become a PWInsider Elite member by clicking here. Elite members get access to hotline reports from their staff, two weekly audio shows, a weekly newsletter and an ad-free version of PWInsider.com.