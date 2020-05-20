It was announced next week's AEW Dynamite will feature a Battle Royal with the winner getting a shot at the AEW TNT Champion.

No participants were announced for the Battle Royal, nor when their future title shot will take place.

On Saturday at Double or Nothing, Cody will face Lance Archer to determine the first-ever TNT Champion with Mike Tyson presenting the title to the winner. The two wrestlers had to battle through an eight-man tournament to get a crack at AEW's newest championship.

The inaugural champion will know who their first challenger is in just a few short days.