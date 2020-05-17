- Above are Becky Lynch's greatest moments in WWE. The group included: her NXT debut, winning the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships at WrestleMania, and teaming up with John Cena in a mixed tag match.

- WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski is schedule to be on The Late Late Show with James Corden this Thursday. The champion will also be on Ellen on Friday. As noted, Gronk is headed back to the NFL to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Finn Balor.