Becky Lynch recently did a quick interview with Sports Illustrated.

During her interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch revealed that passing the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka met a lot to her. As noted, the night after the Money in the Bank PPV, Becky announced that she was expecting her first child. Asuka was given the title because she won the Women's MITB Ladder Match.

"Passing that championship onto Asuka meant a lot," revealed Becky Lynch. "She really, really deserves it. And another element that people missed, because it's not really advertised, is that she's a working mom. She's proven that you can do it all. You can be a badass and go off and have a family, you can come in and still kick more ass, have a YouTube show, and be entertaining as all hell. The fact that she was the person to take that title from me meant a lot to me."

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion went on to admit that in March last year, Asuka was robbed of her title reign. What Becky could be referring to is, on the March 26 episode of SmackDown, Asuka lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair in an impromptu match. She was supposed to defend the title at WrestleMania 35.

"I've had some of my favorite matches with her," said Lynch. "Asuka's cool, she's so good and she's a hard worker. She wants to give back and she's not selfish. Around March of 2019, she was kind of robbed a little bit of her title. I was glad this time she was able to get it back."

At the end of the interview, Becky revealed that she will always be involved with WWE. To her WWE is her "actual family."

"The WWE is my family, my actual family," said Lynch. "I will always stay involved."