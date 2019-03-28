As previously noted, last Tuesday's SmackDown featured an unexpected turn of events when Asuka lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair in a one-on-one bout. On the same night, a #1 contender's match for a chance to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania was cut from the show, leaving Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville with seemingly no plans for this year's "Show of Shows".

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was mentioned how the original plan up until the day of the show was to indeed have Asuka defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against the winner of the four-way match. Apparently, Rose was booked to pull out the victory in the four-way and have her second title match against Asuka.

WWE's decision to cut the match centered around how lengthy the card for WrestleMania has turned out, and they reportedly wanted to remove a match with little interest and use it to boost the main event. There is no word on if Rose would have defeated Asuka at 'Mania.

Although a change to the stipulations may occur, for now, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will face off in a triple threat match for Rousey's RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania 35.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.