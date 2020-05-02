WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Kris Tapley from Netflix's The Call Sheet.

Tapley didn't reveal which Marvel film it will be.

He teased on Twitter, "Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywood's eye. (Psst: She's also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie...)"

As reported a few days ago, Becky will appear on Showtime's Billions. She's set to appear on tomorrow's season 5 premiere at 9 p.m. ET.

Also noted recently, Becky Lynch is reportedly going to be featured in a major national women's magazine soon.

Below you can see the announcement: