As noted, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be featured in a major national women's magazine soon. While the details are scarce, what is known is the feature is being prepared now.

Earlier this evening, it looks like she joked about the news on Twitter. She tweeted a photo of herself on a cover of a fake magazine called "Part Timer Magazine."

"This is a big one. Always dreamed of being on this cover since I was a kid," tweeted the RAW Women's Champion.

Lynch hasn't wrestled since she defeated Shayna Baszler and retained the RAW Women's Title during Night One of WrestleMania 36. After that, she did do a promo a few weeks ago on an episode of RAW.

Tomorrow Becky Lynch will be on the season 5 premiere of Showtime's Billions. The episode will air at 9 p.m. ET. She will also be in an upcoming Marvel film. It hasn't been revealed yet, which upcoming film though.

Below you can see the photo:

This is a big one. Always dreamed of being on this cover since I was kid. pic.twitter.com/Rypvd4ywil — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 2, 2020



