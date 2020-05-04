Just shy of three days ago, WWE posted an article stating that The New Day is considered to be the greatest faction in WWE history. When Big E was told about this honorary achievement, he wasn't too sure how to react to it.

"I mean, it's cool, it's cool," Big E noted on WWE's The Bump. "You know, if I'm being honest, my job is to go out there and perform, to be the best I can be in the ring, on the mic, that's my job. The job of fans and the media, that's your job to determine who's the best in the world and best faction of all time. Part of me thinks that this is flattering because I can think of many great factions. I will say though, we're not done yet, there are no other active factions - maybe Undisputed Era, I guess you could say because you don't know what their reigns will look like or titles that they'll win - but, this is not a conversation for me to decide. I'll let people like you [The Bump panel] decide the greatest faction."

During this difficult time with the COVID-19 pandemic, Big E says it's been quite hard for him and Kofi Kingston to try and keep their lively spirits up, especially since they have no live audience to entertain and or bounce ideas off of.

"It's very different. I miss the fans dearly," Big E stated. "It can be cliche to talk about how much we love our fans, but it's real. So much of what we do is dependent on the fan's reactions. The reason why we were successful in 2015 is because the fans were voicetress about enjoying what we were doing, and the reason why we were off to a rocky start in late 2014, early 2015, was because the fans were letting us know, 'Hey, this isn't working; this sucks.' That's your ultimate barometer, that's your immediate feedback. They can tell you immediately, 'Hey, we like this, or hey, this is not good, or it's lukewarm.' That's what I've always loved about our industry, is that you have that live crowd that gives you immediate feedback, and we don't have that right now. It's definitely a very different time for all of us in so many ways, but definitely in our industry, because we don't have that instant barometer that tells us, 'Hey this was good, or this was lackluster.' So, it's very different. I miss working in front of the fans. I'm looking forward to the time when it's safe to perform in front of fans again. We're just doing the best we can with this no fan setup."

Last month, the WWE Network rreleased the documentary, "Future of WWE: The Story of FCW," which briefly showed how the seven-year promotion built up some of the biggest WWE Superstars of The New Era. Big E, who was one of many successful Superstars to come out of FCW, recalled several gimmicks he tried pitching during his time there, including Mel Mann.

"I fooled around with some different ideas," Big E mentioned. "Mel Mann, in case you didn't know, was a wrestling mailman. I was in Iowa at the time, before I got signed [to FCW] and some of my buddies thought - you know, we talked about some ideas - and we thought it would be a good idea [with Mel Mann]. I got to FCW and they said, 'No, this is not a good idea.' But, my name was going to be Mel (M-E-L) and my last name Mann (M-A-N-N). I was going to come out in short, old-school, postal service shorts with my mailbag. I think I had some other names and ideas for moves and whatnot, but I forgot all about that because my memory is bad, and that was 11 years ago.

"Also, I wrestled one match against, who was it, Alex Kozlov. A lot of people don't know him 'cause he never made it to the main roster, but Kozlov was a great dude. I wrestled him one time in FCW, it was like a live event in Tampa as Wendell. So, Wendell was this nerd type character - I wore big...I wore my mom's glasses and I had white velcro shoes, and I went to a thrift store and got these yellow slacks that I pulled up with suspenders, it was like an [Steve] Urkel character. He was kind of nerdy and friendly, but if you crossed the line, like slapped him or something, then it's on. It was me having fun, messing around, and trying to have some fun."

