On the WrestleMania 3 Watch Party, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Mark Henry were joined by many guests including the Big Show. Big Show shared a story about an encounter between Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan when Hogan was a heel.

"Years ago, when Hogan was wearing the light blue tights, he was a heel, and he was working with Andre doing towns," Big Show said. "Back then the business was very kayfabe. Heels were heels. Babyfaces were babyfaces.

"Well Hogan was facing Andre and they were on the same flight together. This was years ago, earlier in Hulk's career. He met this pretty young lady on the plane, flight attendant. He's dancing with her in the aisle. You know, doing things that young guys do. Andre wasn't having it because Hogan was supposed to be a heel, and Andre was always about business."

Big Show went on to describe how angry Andre was at Hogan that shocked everyone on the Zoom chat. Big Show describe it as "one of the most horrific stories ever."

"So you get to the building and sure enough, Hogan goes out first and he got her a nice front row ticket," Big Show said. "He's out posing. Andre's calculating all this, hasn't said a word. So Andre gets in the ring and starts to beat the ever-loving snot out of Hulk Hogan. Terry said it was 330 lbs. and there was nothing I could do.

"Between Andre throwing him into the corner and sitting on his chest when Hogan was in the corner and then went the bathroom when he was sitting on Hogan's chest, number two. True story. Grabbed him by the hair, pulled him out of the middle of the ring, bent him over his knee, took his giant thumb, put it where it's not supposed to go, looked at the flight attendant and goes 'how do you like him now?'

"It's one of the most horrific stories ever, but the lesson to be learned in that is it's about business. It's not about you. It's about business, and in that ring, you have a character. You have a part to play. It's all about business. It's not your personal gratification to go out there and get yourself over. It's not your job to do. If you're a heel, be a heel."

