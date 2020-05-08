It sounds like a major stunt was taped for Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

There have been rumors on someone taking a big bump while on the roof of WWE HQ for the Money In the Bank ladder matches. The bump likely will not be off the roof to the ground, but they could have a competitor fall from one of the various structures that were assembled on the roof, or edit the match to make it look like someone did fall from the top.

It was noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that people with knowledge of the recent Money In the Bank Ladder Match tapings at WWE HQ have described Vince showing an unknown talent, who was supposed to go off the top, that the company had set the bump up safely. It was also said that Vince demonstrated the bump.

As noted, WWE taped the MITB matches a few weeks back at company HQ in Stamford, CT. The men's and women's matches will air simultaneously, beginning in the first floor lobby. The Superstars will then fight through the next three floors, making their way to the roof. That's where the ring, ladders and briefcases will be. As seen in the video above, there are several structures on the roof that could be used for a big bump.

We posted before how RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently told TV Insider that she witnessed Vince showing someone how to fall from "a tower," which could go along with the new report from the Observer.

"Vince is such a larger-than-life character," Lynch said of the WWE Chairman. "At the same time, I watched him the other day demonstrate falling off a tower at 74-years-old without a bother, brushing his shoulders off and standing up again."