It was the slap heard across the squared circle. This past Monday on RAW, Peyton Royce got herself and Billie Kay disqualified during their match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. After their match, Kay was displeased with how her partner conducted herself, that she let her emotions get the best of her, and she slapped Royce right across the face. During their interview on WWE's The Bump, Kay cleared the air on why she slapped her IIconic pal.

"I'm just going to say this once, and then we can move on from it: that was our first fight," Kay announced. "It just so happens that it was televised for the whole world to see. On Monday night, our emotions just got the better of us. Peyton got frustrated in the match, and then I got frustrated after the match. I think what we need to focus on, which you didn't get to see in that clip, was us embracing each other. It's us saying that we love each other and that we're sorry.

"At the end of the day, we want to become the two-time Tag Team Champions. That's still the goal for us. It's hard to watch, but we've moved past it. We're still The IIconics, and we're stronger than ever."

Since their arrival five years ago, nothing has torn The IIconics apart. When Kayla Braxton asked if either of them see themselves branching out towards solo careers, Royce had nothing but a positive reply to the question.

"Billie and I will support each other no matter what we decide to do," Royce stated. "Wherever our careers take us, we are each other's number one supporters."

You can watch The IIconics' full interview above.


