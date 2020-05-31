WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on Mike Tyson appearing on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite during a new episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast.

"My thing is this - Mike Tyson is back. I love it. I'm a huge Mike Tyson fan."

Booker explained he was recently in Las Vegas and saw Mike and they took a photo together.

"I'm all about Mike. I'm all about seeing him. I loved the video he put out saying 'I'm back." [Evander] Holyfield put out a video, he looked at the camera and goes 'I'm back.' Right now, both of these guys are back and we could see the grudge match."

Book was asked whether or not the videos had something to do with AEW because of Tyson's involvement with the promotion.

"You know what, I think they [Holyfield and Tyson] do it from an exhibition setting. Three rounds. The money is going to be donated to charity - a portion of the money is going to be donated to charity."

Booker T explained that AEW has brought in Tyson because its star power, which of course raises the promotion's profile. He recalled the segment on this week's Dynamite, which featured Tyson confronting Chris Jericho.

"Angles are always shot in wrestling. Come on, man. To bring Mike in, that's star power," said Booker T. "There's a war going on. The other side is looking, 'Man they got Mike Tyson. They got Rashad Evans. They got Cejudo.' I mean, Cejudo he's not that big of a guy or anything like that but he's a tough guy.

"Vitor Belfort. I think the last time we saw him he was getting in a street fight and got knocked out."

Booker was asked about Tyson's program with Steve Austin being the turning point for the WWF against WCW in the 90s.

"Well that was 30 years ago. Well, twenty-something years ago. It was a long time ago. Mike Tyson was at his prime," said Book. "But Mike Tyson right now - still his name is known all over the world. Mike Tyson can walk in any stadium where there's a fight going on and everyone can stand up because the king has arrived. That's what Mike Tyson brought to the game. Knocking people out."

