Mike Tyson showed up again at tonight's AEW Dynamite and got involved with the Inner Circle during their pep rally. The group wanted to raise each other's spirits after this past weekend's loss to The Elite and passed around gifts. Sammy Guevara asked Chris Jericho what he really wanted and Jericho said, "Mike Tyson's head on a platter."

Tyson and a group of his guys (including Vitor Belfort and Henry Cejudo) would eventually make their way to the ring and Jericho talked a bit of trashing, saying he's been waiting ten years to get his revenge on Tyson for what he did. Going back to his WWE days, Tyson was a guest host for RAW and teamed up with Jericho against Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Tyson would later reveal his DX shirt and punch Jericho in the face, knocking him out.

"Iron" Mike yelled Jericho deserved what he got. Jericho demanded an apology, but instead got a shove from Tyson. Jericho shoved him back and a brawl broke out that brought the entire AEW locker room to the ring. Jericho and Tyson were separated, but continued yelling at each other as the show came to a close.

Tyson appeared over the weekend at Double or Nothing to present the AEW TNT Championship to Cody after his big victory over Lance Archer.

Be sure to check out our results for tonight's show!

Below are highlights from Tyson's segment and the WWE segment Jericho was referring to:













All @IAmJericho wanted to do was bring the world more pep... and this is how Tyson repays him? So much for the Inner Circle Pep Rally! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/B3LRW3pVML — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 28, 2020







