Cody defeated Lance Archer to win the AEW TNT Championship at tonight's Double or Nothing PPV, and become the first-ever to hold the title.
Afterwards, Mike Tyson presented the title to Cody. He raised Cody's hand as fireworks went off and the two celebrated a bit. Tyson sat at ringside to take in the match, even getting somewhat involved when he kept Jake Roberts from introducing a snake into the match.
It should be noted the title is not finalized, commentary said there is still gold plating to be added, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
You can check out the segment in the images below:
Iron @MikeTyson is here and ready to present the #TNTChampionship to either @CodyRhodes or @LanceHoyt— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020

.@LanceHoyt making a tremendous first impression on Tyson! #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020


.@MikeTyson has arrived and is ready to present the #TNTChampionship to either @CodyRhodes or @LanceHoyt.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Who takes the win?
Who takes the win?

A fortunate roll for Cody was all that separated @LanceHoyt from immediately taking home the TNT Championship! #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020


This one has been ALL @LanceHoyt from the start! #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020


I think I love the ringpost camera almost as much as @LanceHoyt is enjoying how this match has gone. #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020


.@miketyson has seen enough!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

And FIRST! Congratulations @CodyRhodes! #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020

