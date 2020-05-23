Cody defeated Lance Archer to win the AEW TNT Championship at tonight's Double or Nothing PPV, and become the first-ever to hold the title.

Afterwards, Mike Tyson presented the title to Cody. He raised Cody's hand as fireworks went off and the two celebrated a bit. Tyson sat at ringside to take in the match, even getting somewhat involved when he kept Jake Roberts from introducing a snake into the match.

It should be noted the title is not finalized, commentary said there is still gold plating to be added, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can check out the segment in the images below: