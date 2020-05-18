Brodie Lee has made some waves with his portrayal of The Exalted One.



Lee debuted in AEW as the true leader of The Dark Order in March. Since then, Lee has appeared in vignettes that showed him to be a godfather type figure for the group, leading to speculation that Lee is taking shots at Vince McMahon.

Lee appeared on Busted Open Radio where he spoke about the vignettes and leading The Dark Order. Lee said his character is not a shot at McMahon, but fans can take what they want from them.



"Look, you take them however you want," Lee said. "I'm happen to be a fan of mafia movies, so that's the way the character is portrayed for me. I believe the leadership style, the results speak for themselves. So, you can take it anyway you want.

"Trust me, I hear you. I hear everybody. None of that is intentional. I have no reason to hate WWE, no reason to hate Vince McMahon, nothing like that. You take it how you want."



The speculation likely came from fans thinking Lee has a grudge against McMahon or AEW. Lee said that isn't the case.



"People want to tell me how upset I was," Lee said. "They love telling me, 'Oh, you were so upset with WWE. They mistreated you.' No they didn't, man. I wasn't upset. I just wanted to wrestle. I'm a professional wrestler and I wanted to wrestle while I still had the opportunity. I'm not going to be able to do this forever, so I needed to do it while I still can. I knew I was good at it, I knew I was great at it. So f--k it, let's do it.



"At the end of the day, I was the one that had to look at the mirror at myself. So if I didn't take advantage of this opportunity, if I didn't say f--k it, then I'm the one when I'm 70 years old I'm going to look in the mirror and regret something. I refuse to do that."



Lee said the opportunity he has with AEW is a special gift to him at this point in his career.

