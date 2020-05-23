As reported earlier this week, indie wrestlers Caleb Konley and Zane Riley sent a ten-page cease and desist letter through their attorney to Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood's attorney over the use of the tag name The Revolt.

The former WWE tag team's lawyer has confirmed the new tag team is FTR, not The Revolt, or anything close to that wording.

PWInsider reports that on May 19, Caleb Konley and Zane Riley applied for a trademark for "Revolt." The following trademark use description was filed with the USPTO:

"G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Hoodies; T-shirts; Graphic T-shirts. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer"