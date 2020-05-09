The latest of Carmella's impersonations is none other than "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as she goes all-in with the bald look, mustache, and black t-shirt.

Carmella recreated the iconic "Austin 3:16" promo after Austin won the 1996 King of the Ring, which you can check out below.

Over the last couple weeks, Carmella has also done impressions of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Brie Bella, and Stephanie McMahon.

Carmella will appear on tomorrow's WWE Money in the Bank PPV as she looks to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match against Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nia Jax, and Asuka.