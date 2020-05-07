As noted, last night's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retain her title over Io Shirai, but Shirai won by disqualification after Flair used a kendo stick. That led to Rhea Ripley making her return, for her first appearance since losing the title to Flair at WrestleMania 36. Shirai and Ripley then argued in a backstage segment, teasing a new three-way feud for the title between Flair, Ripley and Shirai.

In the video above, Flair was interviewed after the show and sent a message to Ripley - get in the back of the line if you want a title shot.

"It's simple, Rhea attacked me from behind," Flair said. "That's the only way she's going to get one up on me. I know she wants another shot, but she needs to wait her turn. It's not her turn anymore. Get in the back of the line."

Flair also made a post-show tweet where she gave praise to Shirai.

She wrote, "I don't leave many matches thinking 'wow, I need to keep getting better'. Tonight was one of those. Until we meet again [princess emoji] @shirai_io"

Flair made another post-show tweet on the loss to Shirai and called it a tough one. She said the NXT women's division will get the title back when she decides she's done with the brand, and hands it over to Triple H.

"Tough loss, but don't worry, I think I will somehow be ok. p.s. NXT girls: You will get this belt back when I decide I am done here and hand it back to Hunter- and not a second before. [princess emoji]," Flair tweeted.

Ripley responded to the "tough loss" tweet and corrected Flair for using the term "belt", which is a banned term in WWE. Ripley also called her a spoiled brat.

"First of all, it's a TITLE. Second of all, you're a spoiled brat," Ripley wrote.

Flair responded to Ripley and taunted her about the WrestleMania 36 loss.

She wrote, "Aww... this is cute. 1- The champion will call it whatever she decides to call it. 2- Are you still having "nightmares" about Wrestlemania? You will have plenty of time to think about your mistakes at the back of the line. Good luck! [princess emoji]"

I don't leave many matches thinking 'wow, I need to keep getting better'. Tonight was one of those.



Until we meet again ?? @shirai_io — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 7, 2020

Tough loss, but don't worry, I think I will somehow be ok.



p.s. NXT girls: You will get this belt back when I decide I am done here and hand it back to Hunter- and not a second before. ?? https://t.co/qBWEBXw7a5 pic.twitter.com/7ebAvDak3A — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 7, 2020

First of all, it's a TITLE.

Second of all, you're a spoiled brat. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 7, 2020