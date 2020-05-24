- Above is the AEW Double or Nothing post-show with Tony Schiavone (note: language in the beginning of the video). Schiavone gave his thoughts about the show and answered some questions from fans.

- Vickie Guerrero made a surprise appearance at last night's PPV, sitting at ringside with other wrestlers. The camera cut to Guerrero a handful of times throughout the show, as she reacted to the action in the ring.

"Tonight was one amazing night," Guerrero wrote on Twitter. "Great matches and everyone put their heart and soul into their matches! I LOVED having a front row view of #AEWDoubleOrNothing."

Tonight was one amazing night....great matches and everyone put their heart and soul into their matches! I LOVED having a front row view of #aewdoubleornothing #ppv. #ALLIN. #AEDUB. pic.twitter.com/CfzkQs24EQ — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) May 24, 2020

- The Elite defeated Inner Circle in a wild Stadium Stampede Match that took place in an empty TIAA Bank Field. Afterwards, both Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy commented on what went down.

"The #InnerCircle shall rise again!! #StadiumStampede #DoubleOrNothing," a sadden Jericho wrote.

"GIMME AN OL' RE-TWEET if ya think @AEWrestling's #StadiumStampede is the GREATEST SPECTACLE that you've ever witnessed in pro wrestling!" Hardy commented. "It was a 45 min THRILL-RIDE that will be remembered as a milestone battle to those who genuinely love to be entertained by pro wrestling."