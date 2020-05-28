On last night's Dynamite it was announced Chris Jericho would be in action next Wednesday and we now know it will be against Colt Cabana. During the Inner Circle pep rally, Jericho called out Mike Tyson, who came to the ring, and a locker room clearing brawl would take place between the two.

As seen in the video above at the 3:58 mark, Cabana is one of the guys holding back Jericho and gets shoved in the face by him. Cabana points at Jericho and continues to help hold him as the show comes to a close.

In the clip below, backstage, an enraged Jericho looks for Tyson and instead comes across Cabana.

"This is all your fault," Jericho says as points to Cabana. "Yes! I was going to knock him out! This is all your fault, Cabana!"

Below is the updated lineup for next week's Dynamite:

* Cody (c) vs. Jungle Boy (AEW TNT Championship)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford)

* Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana