Christian stars in the new film Cagefighter which also features Jon Moxley and UFC legend Chuck Liddell. Christian discussed working with Liddell and other MMA guys in the film when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"It was great. I was only there for 4-5 days but I was there for the same time as Chuck and [MMA fighter] Luke [Rockhold] was there for a couple of days. It's always great because I think there's a mutual aspect between the guys," said Christian. "Both appreciate what the other has done and both have gotten to pretty prominent spots in respective careers. Both of those guys are former world champions and obviously Chuck is a legend and pioneer of the sport."

He added that it's like anything where you get to talk to people and get to know their personalities. He also said it's fun to swap stories and compare stories of the ring vs. the octagon.

"It's kind of same tree, different branches. At the end of the day it's entertainment and that's what it's all about," stated Christian.

Liddell has said that Shane McMahon has tried to recruit him to WWE before and Christian was asked how Liddell would fare in pro wrestling.

"He's obviously got the look for it. It's kinda like Hulk Hogan whereas any time Hogan walks into a room, he's got that distinctive look. Everybody, whether you're a wrestling fan or not, you know who he is. Chuck has that same thing. Whether you're an MMA fan or not, he'll walk into a room and everyone goes, 'Oh, that's Chuck Liddell,'" said Christian.

"I think that even at his age, he definitely brings something to the table. He also appreciates it and said it publicly that he's a wrestling fan. He appreciates what wrestlers bring to the table and that it's a lot tougher than people give it credit for. That's another thing that I like about this film is that there's credibility to the wrestler which I appreciate."

In addition to acting in Cagefighter, Christian is also an executive producer of the movie and he discussed how much he enjoys being behind the camera.

"I did it a little bit with producing The Edge and Christian Show for the WWE Network. We wrote, produced and starred in that. It's a fun challenge and is different. Obviously, I don't wanna take as much credit as the other producers in this that rolled their sleeves up and got into the thick of it. But I did enjoy the part that I did," revealed Christian.

"I always said when I was wrestling that you have tunnel vision because it's all consuming. It's hard to focus on anything else other than what you're doing. When I stepped away from that, I wanted to have my hand in a lot of different pots. I really wanna do different things and not just focus on one thing. So, I did enjoy it and would look forward to doing more stuff like that as well as other things in the future."

Christian produced and stars in the upcoming film "Cagefighter", also featuring current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell. "Cagefighter" will make it's world debut on May 16th via FITE.tv.

Christian's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.