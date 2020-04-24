At AEW Revolution not only did Jon Moxley become the new AEW World Champion but he also had a memorable spot where he headbutted a ring post.

That immediately caused Moxley to bleed and left him with a nasty gash that he wasn't shy in showing off. Moxley talked more about that when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"I was screwed up; I headbutted that post really hard. It was terrible," recalled Moxley. "But it was funny too because it was one of the biggest matches of my life to date and it was going pretty good early on. Everybody sees someone run into a post every single match and it doesn't even get a reaction out of fans anymore. But this stuff is dangerous and it's a physical sport. Five minutes into the match I'm like, 'One of the biggest matches of my life and I headbutt the friggin' post.'

"I feel blood coming out and the familiar feel of hot blood running into my eyeball but I've got an eye patch on so it's pooling in my eye. I don't know how deep this thing is and I don't want to lose so much blood that I get woozy. So for my own safety, I grabbed a towel from the doctor and tried to put pressure on the wound. Then I got powerbombed onto a table and I'm just laying there thinking, 'Dude, of all times. The biggest match of my life and I've gotta go kill myself.' So, it was kinda a funny story."

WWE Backstage fans got a surprise recently when Moxley and his dog made a surprise appearance. Renee Young was on camera from her home and Moxley briefly appeared, causing Booker T and Xavier Woods to start laughing. Moxley talked more about that cameo appearance.

"The dog was barking and I didn't know what she was doing. It was nothing," said Moxley. "There's much bigger news going on in the world."

Moxley did some acting in his post-WWE vignettes that appeared on his social media accounts and now he's got a new movie titled Cagefighter. He was asked how he got involved and how ambitious he is to act.

"I wouldn't really consider myself an actor per se. Pro wrestling will always be my No. 1 priority but you never know what the future holds. If they called me for an Avengers movie right now, I'd be like, 'Hell yeah! Sign me up!' It was just a day or two after my WWE contract expired and I was able to pursue whatever I wanted," said Moxley.

"I got a call from Jay Reso who wrestling fans know as Christian who's working as an executive producer on this movie. He said they're looking for somebody with name value in pro wrestling and somebody unattached to WWE. I happened to become available right at that time. He threw my name out there and [the producers] said that was perfect."

Moxley was sent the script and immediately knew he could play the role because the character is an "a*****e." The film also involves a lot of the things he's interested in and likes to do.

"As far as acting goes, I'm kinda up for anything. I don't necessarily consider myself an actor but I've got experience as I've done an action movie before, a bunch of commercials and wrestling is part acting. In WWE we said that we were the Navy SEALs of entertainment as we do a little bit of everything – stunts, improv, comedy. It's not like I'm trying to take over Hollywood and it's not about how big the part is, but it's about if it sounds fun or interesting. Fight choreography is really fun and all of my interests rolled into one. I thought it would be a fun project to work on so I jumped headfirst into it," stated Moxley.

AEW Champion Jon Moxley stars in the new film Cagefighter, which will make it's debut May 16th via FITE.tv.