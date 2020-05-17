Many think that UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell could have successfully crossed over into the world of pro wrestling. Christian is one of those people and he recently even compared Liddell's look and aura to that of Hulk Hogan.

Liddell was asked about being compared to Hogan when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"It's a great compliment because I loved Hulk Hogan growing up," Liddell said before talking more about his wrestling fandom as a kid.

"I've watched it since I was a kid. I've never been a fanatic as I don't watch it a lot. But I really became more of a fan when I met Shane McMahon. I was hanging out with him and he invited me to one of the big shows as I had never been to a big show. I went and watched these guys do all these crazy things off the ropes and ladders. It was really big guys doing crazy stuff and that really impressed me.

"It was a lot of fun. [Shane] is a wild man. We had a good time going out and hanging out."

Liddell is now 50 years old but he was asked if there is any interest between he and WWE.

"I'd be interested in doing bigger shows or big events. I'd love to do some cross-promotion with them too," said Liddell. "I don't know if I can do the all-year grind with those guys. That's a little more work than what I wanna put in these days."

He mentioned that he was a fan of wrestling as a kid and Liddell discussed how closely he follows pro wrestling today.

"I never followed it real close as I was a casual fan. If it was on, I would watch it. I always joked that it's kinda goofy and fun. When I went with Shane to one of the events, it was a lot more impressive in person than it was on TV," admitted Liddell. "And it was impressive on TV, so it was fun to watch. It was an entertaining night and the event was entertaining.

"It would be fun to go out there and goof around and play a character. I like acting and doing those things. So, I could be whoever you want out there as it's an act. Playing someone besides yourself is always a good time.

Chuck Liddell stars in Cagefighter which will make it's international debut on Sunday May 16th via FITE.tv. Chuck's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily.