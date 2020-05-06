- CM Punk will return on next week's WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11 pm ET. Here's a recap of his last appearance on April 14.

- The mysterious SmackDown hacker showed up during this week's WWE Backstage, running the same message that was tweeted out over the weekend. The coordinates in the video below were for the WWE Performance Center, and he finished the video with "Let the games begin." It's possible he could show up on Friday's SmackDown or on this Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV.

- Rey Mysterio joined Backstage to talk about attaining success in pro wrestling despite being constantly told he was too small to be a wrestler. Mysterio also noted during his interview that Latin WWE Superstars who want to have their own success need to be able to speak both English and Spanish. Mysterio continued it's something Vince McMahon looks for and is needed to get themselves over to the audience.

"I didn't think I would have this amount of success in Mexico." - @reymysterio on his legendary career.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/X4XblC91sv — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 6, 2020