Cody Rhodes hopes there is never an authority figure for AEW Dynamite.

The AEW Executive Vice President revealed his feelings after a fan asked when it was going to happen during a quick Q&A on Twitter.

"Hopefully never," answered Cody. "The audience isn't dumb, they know who management is. Authority elements seem insulting in this era. This is just my opinion, as there's a lot of fun ways to do this and I respect those."

Tomorrow Cody Rhodes will be doing a special one-on-one interview at 6 p.m. ET with AEW announcer Tony Schiavone. The interview will be available across all of AEW's social media platforms.

On next week's AEW Dynamite, Cody will be in match with Joey Janela.

