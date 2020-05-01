Independent wrestler Sam Adonis posted a video to his Twitter account of him running the ropes with his brother, Corey Graves.

"Had a blast in the ring with my Trainer @WWEGraves for the first time in 5 years," Adonis wrote alongside the Twitter post. "Although, he did hit my with the STO that I stole from him! #YouStillGotIt #HardWorkPaysOff."

Graves signed with WWE as a wrestler to a developmental contract in 2011. He wrestled in developmental territories FCW and NXT, winning the NXT Tag Team championships on one occasion, before complications due to concussions brought his wrestling career to a premature end. He transitioned to the commentary role in NXT in 2014, a role he occupied on NXT, RAW and SmackDown.

Graves has recently expressed interest in returning to the ring. He told Edge on the After The Bell podcast that the former's return at the Royal Rumble inspired his own comeback efforts.

"Watching it, honestly, man, it was inspiring," Graves told Edge (H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription). "I would say at two or three different points I went, 'Man, I live in Pittsburgh now. I should go find Dr. Maroon.' It just gave me that urge to do this all over again, and I don't know whether or not that's a possibility, but the thought was planted in my brain for quite some time."

You can see the clip of Graves and his brother training below.