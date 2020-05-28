WWE On Fox announced that Daniel Bryan will be a special guest on next week's WWE Backstage. He will be joining Renee Young, Booker T, Christian, and CM Punk, who was last on the show on May 12.

The episode will air at 11 p.m. ET on FS1.

Before the episode, FS1 will be airing WrestleMania 31 at 7 p.m. ET.

At WrestleMania 31, Daniel Bryan defeated Bad News Barrett (c), Dean Ambrose, Stardust, Luke Harper, Dolph Ziggler, and R-Truth in a Ladder match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

