"Dark Side of the Ring" Executive Producer Evan Husney recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and indicated that there is a good chance we'll see a third season of the hit show. Despite previous reports, the third season has not been confirmed by Vice TV.

"A third season is something everybody involved wants to do," Husney said. "Vice wants to make a Season 3, we would love to see it happen, and we're in those stages of conversation. Right now, there are just a lot of question marks about the future of production, and even the future of the world. Our show deals with a lot of travel, and we'd love to go international to places like Japan in Season 3, but there is a lot of uncertainty in terms of that.

"I can say that all parties want to see this happen, and there is no shortage of stories for us to cover. We've put a lot of thought into it already, and we're getting ideas from people every minute on social media, which is awesome."

Husney revealed that they approached season two as if that would be it for the series. Season two wrapped last week with the two-hour episode on Owen Hart.

"Setting out to do Season 2, we approached it as if there was never going to be another season," Husney said. "We wanted to gain access to all the biggest stories and see what we could uncover. It's been quite the ride, and I'm very proud of the work our team did to put this all together in eight and a half months."

Husney expressed gratitude to viewers who watched "Dark Side of the Ring" and for the overwhelming support from fans. The season two finale drew the best viewership in the history of Vice TV.

"I think about this all the time, it's just awesome to see all the people who have embraced the show," Husney said. "For me, I grew up as such a big fan of wrestling. I had action figures of all these guys. I remember exactly where I was during the Over the Edge pay-per-view when Owen Hart passed away. Then, 21 years later, to see Martha Hart's strength, it's just been an incredible experience from beginning to end. It's been trending every week on Twitter, and we're so grateful that everyone has embraced the show so much."