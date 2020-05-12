A recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring centered on "Dr. D" David Schultz and him slapping 20/20 reporter John Stossel in 1984 who questioned the legitimacy of pro wrestling.

It is what Schultz is best remembered for despite a wrestling career all over North America. The producers discussed Schultz and his wife Peggy who was heavily involved in the episode on Dark Side of the Podcast.

"Her and David have been together, I think since he was 17, it's been 55 years," said the producers. "She has been there for everything in his life. One of the things David did not talk about was they were facing financial ruin with some of the lawsuits that they were engaged in with WWE at certain points. She was there managing that process. She even got named in one of the lawsuits.

"She also, when David became a bounty hunter, she became a bail bond person. She was the one answering the phones and taking the calls, figuring out where the bounties are going to and sending David off to go collect the bounties. She was involved with tracking these people down."

The episode showed extended footage of the slap to Stossel. Most people had never seen some of this footage and the producers revealed how they were able to obtain it.

"In the actual footage that we got, David actually had - I'm guessing probably from the lawsuit - had an extended version of the slap scene. I think we still have it in the cut where we see Vince come out. That's not in the 20/20 broadcast where you see Vince come out and say, 'David, what the hell is the matter with you?' That was in, I'm assuming, evidence in the lawsuit," said the producers.

Chris Siggia contributed to this article.