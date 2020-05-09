- On Friday's SmackDown, Sonya Deville defeated Mandy Rose via pinfall in the opening match of the show. After the bout, Deville said she knows Rose better than anyone and is going to use that to ruin her.

"I told her I was going to use every ounce of my being to ruin her life and I just did that, and it felt so, so good, I can't even explain it to you," Deville said. "But I do have a message for Mandy. I'm not done. I'm actually just getting started. Day-by-day, week-by-week, month-by-month, I will continue to ruin your life."

- WWE Network News reported some new details about the upcoming documentary — Undertaker: The Last Ride. The five-episode series will begin this Sunday following Money in the Bank, featuring Taker preparing for his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns. The show will be about 55 minutes long. Episode two (Chapter 2: The Redemption) will premiere on Sunday, May 17 and take a look at Taker's disappointment with his match against Reigns, undergoing surgery, and then taking on John Cena at the following WrestleMania. Below is the official preview for that episode.

The Undertaker's greatest fear is realized as his disappointing performance against Roman Reigns fuels the Dead Man to rebuild and redeem himself in a match against John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

- The Miz, John Morrison, and The Forgotten Sons picked up a victory over The New Day and Lucha House Party in 8-man tag action on yesterday's SmackDown. The four teams will meet at this Sunday's Money in The Bank PPV where Kofi Kingston and Big E are set to defend their tag titles in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

"Facts are facts, we are going for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way Match," Miz began. "We're going to get on the same page as The Forgotten Sons, as we were tonight. And guess what? Then, we're going to take out New Day. Then, we're going to take out Lucha House Party."