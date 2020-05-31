On this past week's WWE TV, it was mentioned on air that all of its Superstars were tested for COVID-19, but according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that's not the case.

Aside from temperature checks and just simply asking talent if they didn't feel well, no actual COVID-19 tests were done.

The report noted multiple people in the company were "shocked" at this, considering UFC had fighters pass their temperature checks and then later tested positive.

As noted, WWE began putting NXT and WWE Performance Center stars in the crowd at this week's show, where they had to stand and cheer for lengthy amounts of time.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

