As reported yesterday, Drew Gulak's contract expired with WWE after the May 15 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The promotion was quick to move him to the alumni section.

As noted earlier, Gulak was seeking out a raise from the higher-ups in WWE but was denied it. WWE then decided to pull the contract offer they originally proposed to him and negotiations were called off.

Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Drew Gulak's negotiations with WWE is not a dead issue.

Melter also reports that the former Cruiserweight Champion is being represented by Barry Bloom in his negotiations.

Drew Gulak debuted with WWE in 2016. He wrestled mainly in WWE 205 Live before moving up to SmackDown.



