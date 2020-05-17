As we reported yesterday, Drew Gulak's contract with WWE has expired and he is no longer with the company. He was quickly moved to WWE's alumni section following his departure.

Gulak apparently was seeking out a raise from the higher-ups in WWE but was ultimately denied it, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. The company then decided to pull the contract offer they originally proposed to him and negotiations were called off completely.

Since his contract expired, Gulak does not have a 90-day non-compete clause so he can wrestle anywhere he desires as soon as he would like.

Gulak's last WWE match was on the May 15 edition of Friday Night SmackDown against Daniel Bryan. It was an Intercontinental Championship Tournament match, which he ended up losing to Bryan.

The former Cruiserweight Champion debuted with WWE in 2016 and was used primarily on their 205 Live show before moving up to SmackDown.