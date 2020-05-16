- The above video is the top 10 moments from this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

- WWE has moved Drew Gulak to the Alumni section of their website this afternoon. It could be a mistake. A few weeks ago, WWE mistakenly put Rey Mysterio on the Alumni section. We have reached out to WWE and will provide an update.

As noted, during last night's SmackDown Daniel Bryan defeated Drew Gulak. Bryan will now face the winner of Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy, which takes place next week.

- Roman Reigns shared on social media that tomorrow, May 17, he's joining Children's Tumor Foundation at 7 p.m. ET to make neurofibromatosis visible.

He tweeted, "On Sun 5/17, I'm joining @childrenstumor to Make NF Visible. NF causes tumors to grow all over the body. There is no cure, and that's why we're gathering on Sunday at 7PM ET: we need treatments, we need a cure, and we need it today. https://ctf.org/heart #EndNF"

Below you can see his tweet: