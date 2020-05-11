WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. King Baron Corbin has been announced for next Monday's WWE RAW episode on the USA Network.

Drew noted on tonight's RAW that a Brand-to-Brand Invitation had been extended and not only did SmackDown accept, they named Drew as the opponent for Corbin.

It was also announced on tonight's RAW that WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will appear during this Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode. There's no word yet on what she will be doing.

You can click here for our latest backstage report on WWE's plans for RAW and SmackDown Superstars to have some brand crossover exposure as of now. The new ruling was described as a limited version of last year's WWE Wild Card Rule.

Stay tuned for updates on the new WWE brand crossover ruling, and plans for the next few episodes.